JUST IN
Huge impact of CAs on businesses can save the world: Julia Penny of ICAEW
For the Congress, a middle position is hard to sustain: Zoya Hasan
What does ACMA President Sunjay Kapur think of localisation?
How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?
Party president should be allowed to take decisions: Prithviraj Chavan
How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
Brahmāstra is about spirituality meets fantasy meets tech: Ayan Mukerji
Six-month wait for public to see the wild cats: Project Cheetah Head
How genome sequencing could open several prospects for pomegranate farmers
RSS chief said Hindu rashtra can't be conceived without Muslims: Quraishi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Q&A
India efficient in setting agenda under G20 presidency: Netherlands
icon-arrow-left
As fog engulfs Delhi, as many as 10 flights delayed due to low visibility
Business Standard

GM Mustard won't solve India's edible oil import problem, says Ashok Gulati

Gulati says he is in support of GM mustard, but to say that it will solve India's problem of edible oil imports is a stretch

Topics
GM Mustard | Oil imports | food inflation

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Ashok Gulati
Ashok Gulati, Infosys chair professor for agriculture at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER)

The Central government needs to spend much more on agriculture research and development than on farm subsidies to ensure sustainability and productivity of the food systems in the country, eminent agriculture economist and Infosys Chair Professor for Agriculture at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) Ashok Gulati tells Business Standard in an interview ahead of the Budget.

In an unrelated comment, Gulati categorically stated that GM mustard (DMH-11) won’t solve India’s edible oil import problem because mustard (even with higher yields due to GM) can never be as competitive as palm oil. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GM mustard

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 09:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.