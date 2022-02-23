Goa logs 55 fresh coronavirus cases and 3 deaths; active tally at 533

on Tuesday reported 55 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 2,44,817, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

A health department bulletin said three deaths linked to the infection in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 3,795.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 2,40,489 after 98 patients were discharged during the day, the bulletin said.

"With 2,099 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 18,70,202,” an official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,817, new cases 55, death toll 3,795, discharged 2,40,489, active cases 533, samples tested till date 18,70,202.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)