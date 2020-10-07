Goa reports 432 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine more deaths; 394 recover

Goa's COVID-19 tally rose to



36,670 on Wednesday with a single-day addition of 432 fresh cases while nine deaths took the total toll to 477, a health official said.

With 394 people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the overall count of recoveries in the state went up to 31,444, he said.

A total of 1,820 samples were tested in the day, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 36,670, new cases: 432, deaths: 477, discharged: 31,444, active cases: 4,749, samples tested till date: 2,65,959.

