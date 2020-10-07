JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Delhi allows reopening of cinemas with 50% seating capacity from Oct 15
Business Standard

Goa reports 432 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine more deaths; 394 recover

Goa's Covid-19 tally rose to 36,670 on Wednesday with a single-day addition of 432 fresh cases while nine deaths took the total toll to 477, a health official said

Topics
Goa | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Coronavirus

Goa's COVID-19 tally rose to

36,670 on Wednesday with a single-day addition of 432 fresh cases while nine deaths took the total toll to 477, a health official said.

With 394 people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the overall count of recoveries in the state went up to 31,444, he said.

A total of 1,820 samples were tested in the day, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 36,670, new cases: 432, deaths: 477, discharged: 31,444, active cases: 4,749, samples tested till date: 2,65,959.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 20:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU