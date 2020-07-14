Gold smuggling could pause till November as NIA takes over Kerala case

in India may halt till Diwali in November—the impact of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking up a case that rocked Kerala when the precious metal was found in diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, say analysts.

The Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence were investigating the cases, but the NIA took over because it suspects the gold was meant to fund terrorism.

Swapna Prabha Suresh, who once worked with UAE consulate and later with the Kerala state secretariat, allegedly brought in 30 kg of gold camouflaged in diplomatic baggage detected on arrival at Trivandrum International Airport on July 4. Diplomatic baggage is usually not checked when it leaves an airport.

The Customs started an investigation but last Friday NIA took over NIA as a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. A court in Kochi on Monday sent Suresh and Sandeep Nair, another accused, to NIA custody for eight days until July 21.

NIA will investigate if the accused used the same method to smuggle gold earlier. “The entry of NIA in is a sensitive development as they will try to go up to master mind and a next level in the gang whom the smuggled gold was sold,” said sources.

“The fear of NIA investigation will result in smuggling activities take a pause for the time being, though it is also possible that smuggling pause may continue longer and beyond Diwali also,” they said.

An estimated 119 tones gold entered India illegally in 2019, according to Metal Focus report. India has curtailed international flights this year to contain the coronavirus pandemic, foiling

The market is reporting scarcity of unaccounted gold inflow: the fallout of seizures, first in Jaipur two weeks ago and later in Kerala. The discount in price of gold earlier prevalent because of unofficial gold selling at a lower price, official are now quoted at a small premium to the cost of import.

Sources said that gold is smuggled for two types of customers: retail and those who may possibly use it to fund illegal activities—as the NIA suspects has happened in the diplomatic baggage case.

“Smuggling in Kerala will certainly pause now. NIA is investigating the case which has national and international linkages and the proceeds of smuggled gold could be used for financing of terrorism in India,” said a source.