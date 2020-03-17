Good news for women in Navy: SC grants permission for permanent commission

The on Monday cleared the way for permanent commission of women officers in the This order follows an earlier one in which the apex court had ruled in favour of permanent commission for women officer in the army. The Court said it believed men and women should be treated equally.



The directed the Centre to "implement today's order and grant permanent commission to serving SSC women officers within a period of three months".

Women officers had contended in the apex court that the gender-based classification was always justified by governments across the world with inane explanations, and they would do anything to justify their discriminatory behaviour.

Aishwarya Bhati, counsel for women officers seeking permanent commission in navy, said her client's case was similar to the one propounded by the Babita Puniya judgement, where the apex court directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in three months.

The petitioner was commissioned in the navy on August 6, 2007 in the JAG branch and is the only SSC JAG branch officer.