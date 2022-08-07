Google wishes India on 75th independence day in a heartfelt post on Twitter

India, on Friday, wished India on its 75th through a heartfelt post on Twitter. The post has a flashback of clips of various milestones the country has achieved in the past 75 years including winning the 1983 cricket World Cup, the 1991 reforms and the green revolution.

"Take a moment to step back in time and celebrate some of India’s most game-changing moments over the past 75 years," the post read.

The software giant launched an online project 'India Ki Udaan' to help Indians walk through the rich heritage of the country through archives and illustrations. An event was organised at the launch at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, according to a report by Indian Express.

collaborated with the Ministry of Culture to focus on "reaching informative online content that showcases the contributions of Indians and the evolution of India since 1947 to support the government's year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme."

also launched the 'Doodle4Google' contest for students studying in Classes 1 to 10. The theme of the doodle is, "In the next 25 years, my India will...".

The winner of the contest will win Rs 5 lakh as a college scholarship, and Rs 2 lakh as a technology package for their school. 15 finalists in the competition will win prizes. Also, the winning doodle would be seen on the Google homepage on November 14, 2022.

The government of India has launched the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav' initiative to commemorate the 75 years of independence.

It organising various events, and competitions. According to the official website, over 50,000 events have been published as of August 7. Over 500,000 people have participated in the competitions so far.

The latest addition to the list of initiatives under the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'. Under the campaign, over 200 million Tricolours will be hoisted on government offices, homes, schools, and other places between August 13 and 15. Several state governments have also announced steps to participate in the movement.