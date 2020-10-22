Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung, missing for 3 years, surfaces in Kolkata

-
GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was on Wednesday spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area near here, where he had arrived to address a press meet, official sources said.
The police, which was also present at the venue, did not arrest Gurung, who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA, for his alleged involvement in the agitation three years ago, the sources said.
