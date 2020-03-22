Governments announce a slew of measures to alleviate coronavirus pain

JUST IN
  • Govt caps maximum retail price of 200 ml hand sanitizer at Rs 100 till June
  • Delhi govt to hold all press conferences online
  • Indian embassies issue advisories worldwide for distressed nationals
  • Railways relaxes refund rules for travel between March 21 and April 15
  • 215 people at ITBP quarantine facility asymptomatic after a week
  • CBSE launches toll-free helpline for students, parents on safeguards
  • Bengaluru police chief cautions people against venturing out
  • Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome
  • Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 63
  • Environment ministry suspends meetings of its green panel till March 31
  • 8 COVID-19 patients recovered in Uttar Pradesh, says official
  • Vice-president urges people to follow janata curfew on Sunday
  • Bihar shuts down bus services, restaurants, banquet halls
  • Indian Oil initiates rare protocol to keep fuel supplies running
  • Big financial package need of hour, India must follow global practices, says Rahul Gandhi
  • 12 more test positive in Kerala, total cases touch 49
  • Mock drill on March 22 for emergency response to handling coronavirus cases in govt hospitals
  • Chhattisgarh govt orders all offices to remain shut till March 31
  • Ration per person being increased by 50%, will be provided free in Del: Kejriwal
  • We are contact-tracing over 7,000 persons, says health ministry
  • NCLAT to only hear "urgent matters"
  • Autos, taxis to remain off-road in Delhi during janata curfew
  • UP health minister, who attended party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for COVID-19
  • 5-day Delhi Assembly Budget session curtailed to single day
  • Delhi Metro services between 6 am amd 8 am on Monday will be available only for people involved in essential services
  • No lockdown in Delhi for now, but will have to do it if need arises: CM
  • Woman with no foreign tour history tests coronavirus positive in Maharasthra, attended wedding
First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 00:24 IST

