Governments announce a slew of measures to alleviate coronavirus pain

-
ALSO READ
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic today
40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt coronavirus spread
Why 96 MPs are scared after Kanika Kapoor tests positive of coronavirus
Heat on govt to end Parliament session over self-quarantine by Raje, MP son
From Delhi schools to IPL: 10 key updates on Coronavirus you need to know
-
- Govt caps maximum retail price of 200 ml hand sanitizer at Rs 100 till June
- Delhi govt to hold all press conferences online
- Indian embassies issue advisories worldwide for distressed nationals
- Railways relaxes refund rules for travel between March 21 and April 15
- 215 people at ITBP quarantine facility asymptomatic after a week
- CBSE launches toll-free helpline for students, parents on safeguards
- Bengaluru police chief cautions people against venturing out
- Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome
- Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 63
- Environment ministry suspends meetings of its green panel till March 31
- 8 COVID-19 patients recovered in Uttar Pradesh, says official
- Vice-president urges people to follow janata curfew on Sunday
- Bihar shuts down bus services, restaurants, banquet halls
- Indian Oil initiates rare protocol to keep fuel supplies running
- Big financial package need of hour, India must follow global practices, says Rahul Gandhi
- 12 more test positive in Kerala, total cases touch 49
- Mock drill on March 22 for emergency response to handling coronavirus cases in govt hospitals
- Chhattisgarh govt orders all offices to remain shut till March 31
- Ration per person being increased by 50%, will be provided free in Del: Kejriwal
- We are contact-tracing over 7,000 persons, says health ministry
- NCLAT to only hear "urgent matters"
- Autos, taxis to remain off-road in Delhi during janata curfew
- UP health minister, who attended party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for COVID-19
- 5-day Delhi Assembly Budget session curtailed to single day
- Delhi Metro services between 6 am amd 8 am on Monday will be available only for people involved in essential services
- No lockdown in Delhi for now, but will have to do it if need arises: CM
- Woman with no foreign tour history tests coronavirus positive in Maharasthra, attended wedding
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU