Govt accords priority for jobs to youth in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday said his administration accords priority to provide jobs to the in .

Wrapping up the debate on the motion of thanks to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's address presented to the House on March 9, he said, "No stone would be left unturned in providing jobs to the .

We have already taken steps to provide education to the students and providing jobs to the educated is our next priority by developing industries."



Thanking the Lt Governor for presenting her customary address in the House, which kickstarted the current budget session, Rangasamy said that the Union Territory was poised to register all round development "with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also with the cooperation of the Lt Governor."



Charging the previous government (headed by Congress) in with having caused "several hiccups in administration and development of Puducherry", the Chief Minister said, "It is not an easy task for the administration to wriggle out of the hiccups."



He said that steps were taken to rid the administration of various difficulties it had suffered because of the previous administration.

Claiming that the government was keen to revive various industrial undertakings including Anglo-French Textiles (AFT), Bharathi Mills and Swadeshi Cotton Mills, the cooperative spinning and sugar mills which were defunct now, the Chief Minister said that these industries had "rich potential to provide jobs and also to improve the economy of Puducherry."



Several new industries would also be encouraged, as sprawling sites were available in Sedarapet and few other villages, he said.

Rangasamy thanked the Prime Minister for selecting Puducherry as one of the venues in which the delegates of countries attached to the G20 could meet and discuss. The meet was held on January 30 and 31.

"The meet enhanced the pride of Puducherry and I thank the Prime Minister for selecting the Union Territory as one of the venues," the Chief Minister said.

