JUST IN
'Art Gate' explained: What FATF report says on 'sale of Padma Bhushan'
425 court cases registered in last 3 years under PCPNDT Act: Govt
9.55L TB patients adopted under Centre's Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative: Govt
63 police stations don't have vehicle, 285 have no mobile phones: Govt
Over last 12 years, Naxal violence down by 77%, govt tells Lok Sabha
Denial of RTI to non-citizens against the spirit of Constitution: Delhi HC
NHAI likely to discontinue fixed toll tax at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
Cancer cases may rise from 1.46 mn in 2022 to 1.57 mn in 2025: Govt
Patients can register for organ transplantation in any state: Centre
Delhi HC sets 8 week deadline to build public toilets for transgenders
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Art Gate' explained: What FATF report says on 'sale of Padma Bhushan'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt accords priority for jobs to youth in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday said his administration accords priority to provide jobs to the youth in Puducherry

Topics
Puducherry | youth

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Youth
Representational image

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday said his administration accords priority to provide jobs to the youth in Puducherry.

Wrapping up the debate on the motion of thanks to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's address presented to the House on March 9, he said, "No stone would be left unturned in providing jobs to the youth.

We have already taken steps to provide education to the students and providing jobs to the educated youth is our next priority by developing industries."

Thanking the Lt Governor for presenting her customary address in the House, which kickstarted the current budget session, Rangasamy said that the Union Territory was poised to register all round development "with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also with the cooperation of the Lt Governor."

Charging the previous government (headed by Congress) in Puducherry with having caused "several hiccups in administration and development of Puducherry", the Chief Minister said, "It is not an easy task for the administration to wriggle out of the hiccups."

He said that steps were taken to rid the administration of various difficulties it had suffered because of the previous administration.

Claiming that the government was keen to revive various industrial undertakings including Anglo-French Textiles (AFT), Bharathi Mills and Swadeshi Cotton Mills, the cooperative spinning and sugar mills which were defunct now, the Chief Minister said that these industries had "rich potential to provide jobs and also to improve the economy of Puducherry."

Several new industries would also be encouraged, as sprawling sites were available in Sedarapet and few other villages, he said.

Rangasamy thanked the Prime Minister for selecting Puducherry as one of the venues in which the delegates of countries attached to the G20 could meet and discuss. The meet was held on January 30 and 31.

"The meet enhanced the pride of Puducherry and I thank the Prime Minister for selecting the Union Territory as one of the venues," the Chief Minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Puducherry

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU