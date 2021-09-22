Govt appoints K Rajaraman as new telecom secretary

In the latest reshuffle of the secretary-level officials in the Government of India, K Rajaraman has been appointed as new Telecom Secretary from October 1. Rajaraman, lAS (TN:89), is currently Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. His predecessor Anshu Prakash will retire on September 30.

On Wednesday, government has also appointed the current CMD of Air India Rajiv Bansal as Aviation Secretary w.e.f October 1. The current Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola will retire on September 30.

Devendra Kumar Singh is new secretary, cooperation. Sujata Chaturvedi is new secretary, Sports. PK Tripathi is new secretary, personnel

Anurag Jain is new secretary, department of promotion of industry and internal trade.