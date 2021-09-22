Govt appoints K Rajaraman as new telecom secretary

-
ALSO READ
Analysts positive on telecom service providers despite delay in tariff hike
Anjali Bansal named president of Bombay Chambers of Commerce
How Indian aviation sector braved Covid turbulence better than global peers
Telecom relief package likely to cost Rs 14,000 crore to govt in FY22
Security clearance delay for equipment hits telecom gear makers
-
In the latest reshuffle of the secretary-level officials in the Government of India, K Rajaraman has been appointed as new Telecom Secretary from October 1. Rajaraman, lAS (TN:89), is currently Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. His predecessor Anshu Prakash will retire on September 30.
On Wednesday, government has also appointed the current CMD of Air India Rajiv Bansal as Aviation Secretary w.e.f October 1. The current Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola will retire on September 30.
Devendra Kumar Singh is new secretary, cooperation. Sujata Chaturvedi is new secretary, Sports. PK Tripathi is new secretary, personnel
Anurag Jain is new secretary, department of promotion of industry and internal trade.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU