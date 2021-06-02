Govt approves Model Tenancy Act to unlock vacant houses for rental purposes

-
The Centre, on Wednesday, approved the Model Tenancy Act for circulation among states and union territories, which will adopt the changes by enacting fresh legislation or amending their existing rental laws.
The housing and urban affairs ministry floated the draft model tenancy bill in 2019. It proposed to establish an independent authority in every state and UT for registration of tenancy agreements and even a separate court to take up tenancy related disputes.
Other provisions in the Act include limiting the tenant’s advance security deposit to a maximum of two months’ rent and to a maximum of six months for non-residential purposes.
The government has claimed that the Model Tenancy Act will facilitate the unlocking of vacant houses for rental housing. “It is expected to give a fillip to private participation in rental housing as a business model for addressing the huge housing shortage,” the Centre said in a press note.
The Act will apply to premises let out for residential, commercial or educational use, but not for industrial use. It also won’t cover hotels, lodging houses, inns, etc. This model law will be applied prospectively and will not affect existing tenancies.
The Act also tries to address how a renter can legitimately increase the rent. The Act states that rent can either be increased according to the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement, or the landowner will have to give a notice in writing to the tenant, three months before the revised rent comes into effect.
