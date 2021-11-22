Govt targets 'left-out' people in fresh Covid-19 vaccination push

-
-
The Union health ministry has directed states to identify all left-out people and ensure everyone gets their Covid jab through initiatives such as workplace vaccination, as part of the government’s “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting on vaccination progress with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday.
In a tweet, the minister said, “Spoke about augmenting Govt’s #HarGharDastak vaccine campaign. Requested help from religious leaders, NGOs & political groups to speed-up vaccination coverage.”
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked state officials that workplace vaccination should be organised for targeting people due for their doses.
The Centre has suggested that employees at offices, both private and government, may also be provided with badges having vaccination messages like, “l am fully vaccinated, are you fully vaccinated too” to encourage unvaccinated colleagues to go for vaccination.
Bhushan has asked officials to involve local immunisation ambassadors such as local heroes or influential figures in a village or district to effectively motivate their peer groups. The government has suggested each ambassador be given referral codes on CoWIN and recognition at the local level.
Certificates for those ambassadors, who ensure full coverage and their felicitation at special gram sabhas and panchayat meetings, are among some of the suggestions being given.
“I am sure such innovative ideas or initiatives at the local level may further help in motivating people and mobilising the left out or dropped out beneficiaries. It will help in ensuring that all adults are protected against the Covid infection,” Bhushan said in a letter.
The health ministry also said that individuals, who received the first dose, should get text and voice call messages in local languages, reminding them that they are due to receive the second dose of the vaccine. It said, “These messages could be recorded in the voice of a local hero or an ambassador.”
Till 7 pm on Monday, India had administered more than 6.3 million doses. More than 42 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. The big challenge now is to make sure that everyone takes their second dose as well.
