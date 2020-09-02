Govt bans PUBG and 117 other apps linked to China, citing security

India on Wednesday banned gaming app and 117 other platforms linked to China, saying they threatened the country's "sovereignty and security"—a move that comes during a military standoff between the two countries in Ladakh

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement the mobile game has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, on grounds that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

"This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the statement said.

The ministry said it received complaints about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms. The complaints alleged stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which possibly had locations outside India.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.”





India in June banned 59 Chinese apps for threatening the country’s "sovereignty and integrity", including ByteDance video-sharing app TikTok and Alibaba’s UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi community app.

Another ban was imposed in August on about 47 apps which were clones, or different versions, of already banned apps.

The banned apps include:

1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

4 APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

7. Baidu

8. Baidu Express Edition

9. FaceU - Inspire your Beauty

10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals