Govt blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation; six from Pak

The government on Monday blocked 16 channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a account for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order, an official statement said.

The blocked channels and the account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India", the Information and Broadcasting Ministry statement said.

"None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)