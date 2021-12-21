20 YouTube channels blocked for spreading Pak propaganda: I&B Ministry

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry ordered on Monday the blocking of 20 channels on and two websites allegedly run by a Pakistani network to spread anti-India propaganda and fake news, saying this evening it was acting on information from intelligence agencies.

The alleged anti-India disinformation campaign involved the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) that has a network of its own channels and other standalone ones. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani channels, the said.

This was done through two separate orders: one for 20 YouTube channels directing YouTube, and the other for two websites, requesting the Department of Telecom to direct the internet service providers for blocking of the channels/portals, the ministry said in a statement.

The channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India. The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities and Ram Mandir.

The YouTube channels had posted content on issues such as the protests against farm laws, protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and they were inciting minorities against the Indian government. It was feared that the channels would be used to post content to undermine the upcoming elections in five Indian states.

"The Ministry has acted to secure the information space in India, and utilized emergency powers under the Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The Ministry observed that most of the content pertains to subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security and are factually incorrect, and are being mainly posted from Pakistan as a coordinated disinformation network…" said the statement.