Govt caps maximum price of Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V for pvt hospitals

The government has set the maximum price can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country -- Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.

In a letter to all states and union territories on Tuesday, the Health Ministry suggested that appropriate strict action be taken against private centres for overcharging.

The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose and Sputnik V Rs 1,145 per dose, it said.

The Health Ministry asked states to ensure that the prices declared by various private CVCs do not exceed the ceiling.

"The may charge up to a maximum of Rupees 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," the ministry said.

The ministry also requested states and union territories to regularly monitor the prices being charged by the private CVCs from the citizens.

"It is also requested that wherever instances of overcharging as compared to the price declared by the CVC come to notice, appropriate strict action is taken against any such private CVCs," it said.

