H3N2 spreads like Covid; masks necessary at crowded places: Ex AIIMS chief
Business Standard

Govt developing platform to update DigiLocker documents using Aadhaar

The IT ministry plans to first approach departments that issue important documents such as driving licenses, ration cards, voter ID cards, etc. Passports are likely to be brought in later

Topics
Aadhar card | information technology | DigiLocker

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

DigiLocker
DigiLocker

The Center is preparing to launch a platform to update addresses and other demographic details across departments through Aadhaar. The facility will be available to citizens who store their documents in DigiLocker, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Various government ministries are holding discussions to prepare an outline for the platform. The ministries of transport, rural development, and panchayati raj, along with the Election Commission, are discussing the specifics of the platform. The report said that the platform is at a nascent stage at this point and that work on conceptualisation and development is ongoing.

The IT ministry plans to first approach departments that issue important documents such as driving licenses, ration cards, voter ID cards, etc. Passports are likely to be brought in at a later stage, the report said.

The report quoted an official as saying, "We are talking to the departments currently to onboard them for the project."

The automated update mechanism is based on a consent framework, meaning citizens will be asked to provide their consent if they want to avail themselves of this facility. Thereon, the platform will seek the consent of the concerned department. A citizen may also choose not to avail the facility by denying consent, the report added.

The report said that the platform will be based on Application Programming Interface (API) concept, and various departments will develop their own APIs with Meity's help. APIs facilitate communication between two platforms or applications. DigiLocker is a government platform based on a cloud platform, for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 12:36 IST

