JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

6.8-magnitude quake jolts Hindukush; tremors felt in North India, Delhi-NCR
Business Standard

Govt extends tenure of NABARD chief Harsh Kumar Bhanwala by six months

Bhanwala was in December 2013 appointed as the chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development

New Delhi 

Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
Representative Image

The tenure of NABARD chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala was extended by six months, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a six-month extension to the tenure of Bhanwala, with effect from December 18, 2019, it said.

Bhanwala was in December 2013 appointed as the chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

First Published: Fri, December 20 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU