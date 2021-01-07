Central government finalises Covid-19 vaccination transport module

-
Government has prepared a detailed draft for air transportation of COVID-19 vaccines and the movement of vaccine to different parts of the nation is likely to begin by today or tomorrow.
"For vaccine transportation across the country, a common draft has been made. It will shortly be shared with stakeholders. The transportation of vaccine is likely to begin by today or tomorrow," government sources said.
Transportation of COVIDvaccine module has been finalised by the Government of India.
Sources indicated Pune will be the central hub from where the distribution of vaccine will take place. Passengers aircraft will be allowed to transport vaccine in the belly of the carrier. Since the Pune airport is under the Indian Air Force, they will also be a part of it," sources said.
Government has made several mini-hub in the country for transportation of COVID vaccine. "There are total 41 destinations (airports) across the country finalised for delivery of vaccines," sources added.
For northern India, Delhi and Karnal will be made mini-hubs. For the eastern region, Kolkata and Guwahati will be the mini-hub for distribution. Guwahati will also be a nodal point for the Northeast. Chennai and Hyderabad will be the designated points for southern India," sources in Aviation Ministry said.
An internal meeting with several stakeholders and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Health Ministry with Cargo and airport operators has already taken place regarding the transportation of covid vaccines across the nation.
