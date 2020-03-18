Govt guidelines for notifying virus-affected people by pvt institutions

The Health Ministry emphasised the importance of support and cooperation of the private sector in this regard. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued fresh guidelines for notifying Covid-19 affected persons by private healthcare institutions.

The Ministry stated that "it is of utmost importance that each and every case (suspects/confirmed) of Covid-19 is isolated and provided appropriate treatment and their contacts are traced at the earliest to break the chain of transmission."

The Health Ministry stated that it shall be mandatory for all hospitals, both government and private, medical officers in government health institutions and registered private medical practitioners including AYUSH practitioners, to "notify such person(s) with Covid-19 affected person to the concerned district surveillance unit."





"All practitioners shall also get the self-declaration forms, who, within their knowledge, are having travel history of Covid-19 affected countries as per the extant guidelines and are falling under the case definition of Covid-19. In case the person has any such history in the last 14 days and is symptomatic as per case definition of Covid-19, the person must be isolated in the hospital and will be tested for Covid-19 as per protocol," the Ministry stated.

It also mentioned that information of all such cases should be given to the state helpline number and also to helpline 1075.

Guidelines for notifying Covid-19 affected persons by Private Institutions



Covid-19 Case Definitions

Suspect Case:



A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) AND a history of travel to of residence in a country/area or territory reporting local transmission (See NCDC website for updated list) of Covid-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset;

OR



A patient / Health care worker with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case in the last 14 days prior to onset of symptoms;

OR



A patient with severe acute respiratory infection (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease (e.g., cough, shortness breath) AND requiring hospitalization AND with no other etiology that fully explains the clinical presentation;



OR



A case for whom testing for Covid-19 is inconclusive

