No recession yet but little scope for fiscal expansion: Shaktikanta Das

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

The economy is resilient but government has little scope for fiscal expansion, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, urging businesses not to swayed by a "mood of doom and gloom".

"Global growth is slowing down and central banks across world are bracing up to counter it by easing monetary policy; but there is no recession as yet," said Das, according to news agency ANI.

"Despite rising external risks, domestic economy is resilient as foreign debt is only 19.7 per cent of GDP," he said, according to PTI
First Published: Thu, September 19 2019. 19:42 IST

