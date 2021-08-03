Govt has no proposal under consideration for creating new states: MoS Home

-
ALSO READ
Chamoli floods: Two ITBP teams, three from NDRF rushed to spot
UN ready to assist in ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand: Guterres
Uttarakhand flood: 16 labourers rescued, 7 bodies recovered, 125 missing
Uttarakhand Police issues advisory over floods, urges people to be patient
CoWIN portal in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week: Govt
-
The Centre has no proposal under its consideration for bifurcation of any state even though demands are received from various individuals and organisations from time to time, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.
The Union Minister of State for Home's statement in the Lok Sabha came in reply to a question of Tamil Nadu MPs T R Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam whether the Central government has any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country, including Tamil Nadu.
"Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for creation of new states. Creation of a new state has wide ramifications and direct bearing on the federal polity of our country.
"Government moves on the matter of formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors. Presently no such proposal is under consideration," Rai said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU