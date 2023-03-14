425 court cases registered in last 3 years under PCPNDT Act: Govt

A total of 425 have been registered in the last three years under the Pre-Conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, the was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said a total of 90 appeals have been filed against the acquittals by the authorities and 3521 ultrasound machines have been sealed and seized so far for offences committed under PCPNDT Act.

Besides, a total of 125 ultrasound machines have been released during trials in the country, Pawar said in a written reply.

