63 police stations don't have vehicle, 285 have no mobile phones: Govt
Will consider including law on right to education in curriculum: BCI to HC
Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow paced', says Supreme Court
Mumbai Airport passenger traffic at 4 mn crosses pre-Covid levels in Feb
Rahul's remarks disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
India wants smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps
Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional funds
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration: Union Health ministry
Satish Kaushik death: Vikas Malu's wife skips summons by Delhi Police
9.55L TB patients adopted under Centre's Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative: Govt
Business Standard

425 court cases registered in last 3 years under PCPNDT Act: Govt

Pawar said a total of 90 appeals have been filed against the acquittals by the authorities and 3521 ultrasound machines have been sealed and seized so far

Topics
Court cases | Centre | Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar

A total of 425 court cases have been registered in the last three years under the Pre-Conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said a total of 90 appeals have been filed against the acquittals by the authorities and 3521 ultrasound machines have been sealed and seized so far for offences committed under PCPNDT Act.

Besides, a total of 125 ultrasound machines have been released during trials in the country, Pawar said in a written reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:44 IST

