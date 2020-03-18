Govt, ICMR issue guidelines for private laboratories to test for Covid-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday opened the testing of (Covid-19) cases to private sector diagnostic laboratories to improve the process of thermal screening across the country.

The Ministry and ICMR have issued guidelines for private laboratories to conduct Covid-19 tests and urged these establishments to conduct the tests free of cost. The private centres would work under the domain of ICMR.





The ICMR has also revised the criteria for testing patients. According to theinstitution, an individual should home quarantine himself/herself for 14 days if they develop symptoms. The ICMR is going to operationalise two rapid-testing laboratories, and 49 additional testing centres by the end of this week.



A rapid testing laboratory will be equipped to test as many as 1,400 samples each day. These high throughput systems will be set up one each in Delhi-NCR and Bhubaneswar to exponentially increasing rapid diagnosing of Covid-19. The additional 49 testing centres will be at various medical colleges and other places.





ICMR has tested at least 11,500 samples nationwide since January 21. So far, India has reported 137 confirmed positive cases of Out of this, 120 are active cases, 14 patients got cured and discharged and three people lost their lives due to the virus.

Guidelines for private sector laborato es intending to initiate COVD-19 testing: