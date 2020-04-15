Govt identifies 170 Covid-19 hotspots, 207 potential red zones in country

Government has identified 170 districts as Covid hotspots or red zones and 207 districts as non-hotspots as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 11,439 of which 377 have died so far.

The Health ministry has asked states to identify areas showing a high number of absolute cases or a higher rate of doubling of positive cases as hotspots and those with limited number of cases as non-hotspots. Districts where there are no cases are in the green zones. This exercise of identification of hotspots has to be done on a weekly basis by states. Some 353 districts are not yet effected and are in the green zone.

“As normative guidance we presume that a district with less than 15 cases will be treated as a cluster and if an area has multiple clusters then it will be treated as an outbreak,” Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, health ministry told reporters at the daily press briefing on Covid.

Strict containment measures will be followed in hotspots.

States where there are no confirmed cases have also been asked to undertake effective surveillance of severe and acute respiratory illnesses and influenza-like ailments besides ensuring dedicated Covid hospitals.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, government has said that containment operation would be deemed over when there is no case reported in 28 days from an area after the last case tests negative. “Hotspots - red zones, will be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities, if no case is reported in next 14 days - orange zones and will be deemed successful in containment, if no case is reported for 28 days -green zones.”

There are around 22 districts in Tamil Nadu which have been declared as hotspots, 15 in Maharashtra and 11 each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. Within the 170 red zones or hotspots, there are 123 districts with large outbreaks and 47 with clusters.

Health ministry has issued detailed guidelines to states for containment in areas where there is an outbreak. Only essential services will be allowed in these areas and entry and exit points will be strictly defined.

Special teams consisting of health workers, municipal corporation staff, volunteers will conduct door to door surveys to check for symptoms such as cold, fever and breathlessness. Contact tracing and health surveillance will be an important part of the containment strategy.

They will also conduct sample based testing for those with influenza like illnesses and severe and acute respiratory illness. Such testing will also be extended into the buffer zone - which extends a few kilometres beyond from the epicentre.

“We have told states not to wait for cases to rise but act in advance. Those not in hotspot have to work on a similar strategy,” Aggarwal added.

Through the data gathered, government will define focus areas for intervention.

The revised guidelines issued on Wednesday allowing select additional activities during the will not be allowed in these containment zones, according to the home ministry’s circular.

in a video conference with all chief secretaries, DGPs, health secretaries, collectors, SPs, municipal commissioners and chief medical officers of hotspot district discussed field level implementation of containment strategy.

As of now 11.4 per cent of patients have recovered from Covid. “If you look at the data for the past few days, then the rate of recovery is improving,” Aggarwal added.

On whether the origin of the virus was found in bats, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found the strain of in two types of bat, but it is not the virus that can infect humans.

“The virus has to mutate to change from one species to another which is a very rare phenomenon. It can happen once in 1,000 years,” said Raman R. Gangakhedkar, head scientist, ICMR.