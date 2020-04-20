Govt invokes Sec 35 of Disaster Management Act to fight Covid, states fume

Stung by the implication that their efforts to curtail the spread of disease (Covid-19) has been sloppy, states — led by Opposition parties — are expected to begin voicing their protest against the move by the Centre to invoke Section 35 of the



The Act permits the Union government to constitute inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) and despatch them to states to make on-spot assessments, issue necessary directions to state authorities for redress, and submit their report to the Centre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted six such teams which are, for the moment, headed by bureaucrats and will tour affected areas to report omissions and commissions by the state governments in the management of the Covid-19 situation. These include incidents of violence on frontline health care professionals, violations of social distancing norms, and movement of vehicles in urban areas.

“The teams will focus on compliance and implementation of measures, according to guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals, and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people,” an MHA directive says, adding, “violations of measures have been reported, which pose serious health hazards to public and risk the spread of Covid-19.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already questioned the ‘basis’ of the teams. “We welcome all constructive support and suggestions, especially from the central government in negating the Covid-19 crisis. However, the basis on which the Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs in select districts in India, including a few in West Bengal under the 2005 is unclear,” the chief minister said, adding until the criterion for this move is shared with the state government, “it would not be possible for the state government to move ahead on this as it might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism.”

The MHA has already despatched one team, headed by Additional Secretary in the Department of Financial Services Sanjiv Kaushik to Rajasthan along with other bureaucrats from the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, which will go to Jaipur — the district named by the MHA as among a handful of districts where the Covid-19 spread is particularly alarming.

A team headed by Manoj Joshi, additional secretary in the Ministry of Food with members from Ministry of Health, is being despatched to Maharashtra and another similar team, headed by Sanjay Malhotra, additional secretary in the power ministry, will go to Pune.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Abhilaksh Likhi has been despatched with a similar team to Madhya Pradesh where the MHA has expressed serious concern over the situation in Indore, where so far, at least twice, teams of health workers have been assaulted.

However, the greatest pushback is from West Bengal, which has been named by the MHA as having the largest number of districts where the situation is ‘alarming’. Kolkata, Howrah, 24 Parganas North, and Midnapore in Bengal have been allotted to Apurva Chandra, additional secretary in the Ministry of Defence, while Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong are going to be inspected by Vineet Joshi, additional secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

With the West Bengal government announcing it will not entertain these teams, the stage is set for a clash between the Centre and the state. Other Opposition-ruled states are also expected to throw down the gauntlet.

What Bengal (and possibly other states) expects is that instead of a random list of affected districts, the Centre should explain the basis on which states have been chosen for the Union government’s action.