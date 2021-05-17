Govt issues guidelines on Covid-19 management in rural, peri-urban areas

-
The government on Sunday issued containment and Covid-19 management guidelines for rural, tribal and peri-urban areas as the pandemic widens its spread, battering the villages in a deadly second wave.
The guidelines talk about issues from active surveillance of influenza-like illnesses at the village level to ensuring testing and teleconsultation for symptomatic cases.
This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Covid situation where he called for augmenting health care resources in rural areas and door-to-door testing and surveillance. He also asked officials to ensure proper distribution of oxygen supply in rural areas.
The health ministry guidelines are meant to orient community-based services and primary level health infrastructure in these areas towards Covid.
