Govt may extend coronavirus lockdown: Congress after all-party meet with PM

The government is likely to extend the beyond April 14, the indicated on Wednesday after an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said Modi told the meeting that he has received several requests for extension of the to contain Covid-19, but will take a call on it only after consulting experts and the chief ministers of various states.





As of Wednesday morning, official data showed that India has 5,194 cases with 149 deaths. The government now admits that India is between stage-II and stage-III of the pandemic, with limited community spreading.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 773 new cases, 32 deaths in 24 hrs

“What might be required is a more strategic approach. An extension of the might cause a major social and economic impact. You might have to look at a graduated lifting of lockdown, where you do it in parts and see if people are still able to take precautions and follow social distancing norms,” said Anant Bhan, a medical doctor and public health policy expert.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu wrote in the Mint newspaper earlier this week that once the 21-day period is over, it is important to take steps to unwind in a measured way and have more targeted lockdowns. “Following South Korea, we need to locate regions and pockets which have to be kept under close watch and locked down, with others being opened up with rules of behaviour in place—masks, social distancing, quarantining those unwell—so that the rest of India can get back to producing goods and services, and help the locked-down areas. We have to start some of our domestic flights and trains, with new rules,” Basu wrote.

Azad said around 80 per cent of the leaders from various political parties, who interacted with the prime minister through video-conferencing, favoured extending the lockdown.

"It is likely that the government may extend the lockdown," leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency PTI.

He said his party put forth certain suggestions with regard to the crisis in the farming sector.

"The prime minister told the all-party meeting that he is happy that political parties have risen above politics and come together in interest in this hour of crisis," Azad said.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Parts of 15 UP districts to be sealed, govt to ensure supplies

Azad suggested to the prime minister to set up a task force comprising Union ministers and chief ministers of various states to recommend the way forward and help people tide over the crisis.

He also suggested setting up of a multi-party working group to help the government tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

Azad said the has called for a special financial package for the states most affected by the outbreak.

Chowdhury said the Congress has suggested to the prime minister that farmers may be exempted from the 21-day lockdown for the harvesting of rabi crops. The party has also demanded that all taxes on fertilisers be withdrawn.

Chowdhury said his party has suggested that those enrolled under the rural job scheme MGNREGA be given priority while carrying out harvesting of the standing crop.

Azad and Chowdhury were the Congress representatives at the meeting of the floor leaders of various parties with the prime minister.