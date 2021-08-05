Govt might reduce age gap between Covishield doses for 45 and above: Report

The government might soon reduce the gap between the two doses of Covishield for those above 45 years as vaccine supply improves and criticism mounts over a lack of scientific reasoning behind the current 12-16 weeks interval between the two jabs, says a report in Mint.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) has indicated it will decide on the interval at its next meeting, expected to be held in the next fortnight or a month, once it has reviewed the scientific data collected by it.

India had started with an interval of four weeks, but later extended the gap to 4-8 weeks based on available evidence. Later, it further increased the interval to 12-14 weeks.