Govt might reduce age gap between Covishield doses for 45 and above: Report

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Govt increases gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks
Gap between two Covishield doses extended to 12-16 weeks, says govt
Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 4-8 weeks: Centre to states
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
-
The government might soon reduce the gap between the two doses of Covishield for those above 45 years as vaccine supply improves and criticism mounts over a lack of scientific reasoning behind the current 12-16 weeks interval between the two jabs, says a report in Mint.
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) has indicated it will decide on the interval at its next meeting, expected to be held in the next fortnight or a month, once it has reviewed the scientific data collected by it.
India had started with an interval of four weeks, but later extended the gap to 4-8 weeks based on available evidence. Later, it further increased the interval to 12-14 weeks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU