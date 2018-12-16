Govt notifies rule change, allows phone calls and internet on flights

People will be allowed to use their to make calls and access the internet when flying in Indian territory, says government notification issued last week.

Indian and foreign and shipping companies operating can provide in-flight and maritime voice and data services in partnership with an Indian licence holder.

"These rules may be called the Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette," said a government notification dated December 14.

The in-flight and maritime connectivity (IFMC) can be provided using networks on ground as well as using satellites. A licence holder can provide the services through domestic and foreign satellites having permission of the Department of Space, it said.

"In case of using satellite system for providing IFMC, the telegraph message shall be passed through the satellite gateway earth station located within India...and such satellite gateway earth stations shall be interconnected with the NLD ( long distance) or access service or ISP licensee's network for further delivery of service," said the notification.

The IFMC services will be activated once the aircraft attains a minimum height of 3,000 metres in Indian airspace to avoid interference with terrestrial mobile networks.

The IFMC licences will be granted against annual fee of Re 1 for a period of 10 years and the permit holder will have to pay licence fees and spectrum charges based on revenue earned from providing services.