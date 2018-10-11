Govt receives highest-ever nominations, around 50,000, for Padma Awards

-
The Ministry of Home Affairs has received a record high of 49,992 nominations for the Padma Awards 2019.
The government has encouraged people to nominate unsung heroes who deserve these top Civilian awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri).
The nomination process for Padma Awards was made online in the year 2016 to encourage citizens to participate in large numbers.
The online nomination process has made it accessible for the people and made it easier for the government to confer the award upon people who are doing selfless service to the nation.
The nomination process for the year 2019 commenced on May 1, 2018, and ended on September 15, 2018.
The ministry received 35,595 nominations in the previous year, and 18,768 in the year 2016.
