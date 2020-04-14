Govt's Covid-19 advisory for senior citizens: Here are the do's and don'ts

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has issued an advisory to the states on Monday for the protection of 160 million from

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of states, R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment wrote that the aged above 60 especially those with medical conditions are particularly susceptible to infections during these times.

The Ministry along with the and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has prepared an advisory to be followed by and their caregivers during these times. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,453; global tally nears 2-million mark

Based on the Census 2011 age-cohort data, it is projected that there would be approximately 160 million senior citizens in India.

#Covid19 Advisory issued for senior citizens by Ministry of Social Justice and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Stay at home, stay safe. @MoHFW_INDIA @TCGEHLOT pic.twitter.com/zc1QgVWjcs — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) April 13, 2020

In the advisory, the don'ts prescribed for senior citizens are not to come in close contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of infection like fever, cough or breathing difficulty. They have been advised not to shake hands or hug anyone, go to crowded places like parks, markets and religious places, cough or sneeze into bare hands, touch eyes, face and nose, or self-medicate. ALSO READ: IMF grants immediate debt relief to 25 poor nations to help fight Covid-19

The senior citizens have been asked not to go to the hospital for routine checkups or follow up, but instead, go for teleconsultation with a healthcare provider. They have also been adviced not to invite family members and friends at home, according to the advisory.

The do's prescribed as per the advisory are for the mental well being of the senior citizens. They have been asked to keep in touch with near ones, communicate with neighbours while following social distancing norms to avoid loneliness or boredom and to avoid gathering of people.

The senior citizens have also been advised to rediscover old hobbies like painting, listening to music, reading, make sure to access and believe only the most reliable sources of information, avoid tobacco, alcohol and other drugs.

The total number of confirmed corona cases in India has reached 10,453, and fatalities 358, according to Worldometer.