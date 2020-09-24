Govt's 'eSanjeevani' digital platform records 300,000 consultations

Union Minister on Thursday said that more than 3 lakh tele-consultations have been completed on 'eSanjeevani' platform.

The government further informed that among all the states, Tamil Nadu is leading with the completion of 1.29 lakh tele-consultations.

The 'e-Sanjeevani' platform provides utility and easy access for the caregivers and the medical community and those seeking health care services in the times of coronavirus.

