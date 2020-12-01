Govt's meeting with farmers ends in deadlock; next round of talks on Dec 3

The Centre’s talks with farmers’ groups protesting against its contentious new farm laws remained inconclusive on Tuesday, with both sides deciding to meet again on December 3 to clear the logjam.

The central government, according to an official statement, urged the farmer groups to share their specific complaints with regard to the three central Acts by December 2 so that they could be taken up for discussions the next day.

The farmers have, meanwhile, decided to continue their sit-ins at the two Delhi borders for now. They could even expand their agitation to other areas and with participation of other farmer groups.

At today’s meeting, farmers were represented by more than 30 unions mostly from Punjab, and from the government side there were Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash.

Home Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were not part of today’s deliberations.

Communist Leader Hanan Mollah, president of the Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh and farmer leader from Madhya Pradesh Shiv Kumar Sharma (Kakkaji), and Bhartiya Kisan Union leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Chaduni also participated in the meeting, along with leaders from Punjab.

According to some sources, leaders from the different factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) later went to the agriculture ministry for a further discussion on the matter.

Sources informed that during the meeting, which lasted more than two hours, farmers remained firm on their stand that nothing short of a repeal of the three Acts would be acceptable to them. The central government, on the other hand, offered to set up a committee to look into the issues raised by the protesting farmers.

The panel proposed by the central government was to comprise representatives of farmers groups, experts and government officials to study all clauses of the Acts and get them clarified.

However, some farmer groups said that they would not end their agitation even after the panel were set up. Their agitation, they said, would continue till such time as the so-called panel gave its findings.

The protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has maintained that the new laws will bring in newer technologies in agriculture and better opportunities for farmers. "We are ready for a discussion to resolve their issues. Let's see," Tomar had told reporters as he arrived for the meeting. He further said the government would arrive at a solution after hearing the representatives of the farmer organisations.

Heavy security arrangements were in place around the meeting venue. Hours before the meeting, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Tomar and Goyal, along with BJP chief J P Nadda, had held marathon discussions over the protest. The farmers, meanwhile, continued their peaceful sit-ins at the Singhu and Tikri borders, with no untoward incident being reported since Friday's violence. The number of protestors, meanwhile, swelled at the Ghazipur border on Monday.

The Opposition parties also stepped up pressure on the Centre, asking it to "respect the democratic struggle" of the farmers and repeal the laws.

An earlier meeting, held on November 13, had failed to make any headway and the next one was originally scheduled for December 3. But it had to be advanced in view of the ongoing protests at Delhi’s borders.

In a related development, Swaraj India leader and one of the prominent face of the farmers’ agitation Yogendra Yadav decided to skip the meeting with central ministers after Home Minister reportedly objected to his presence among farmers.

According to a statement issued by Swaraj India, Yadav voluntarily opted out of the meeting after the home ministry’s objection to his presence, as he did not want to harm the discussions, even as several farmers’ groups decided to boycott the deliberations on this issue.

However, there was no official confirmation on this from the home ministry as of the filing of this report.