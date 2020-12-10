Govt says may consider more proposals by farmers if they resume talks

A day after sending a formal proposal to dilute some provisions of three agriculture laws, the on Thursday indicated it may consider more alterations if famers' unions resume talks.

Farmers, however, remained firm on their stand to repeal the three laws.

Agriculture Minister and Food Minister urged farmers' unions to consider the proposals and break the deadlock. "The government is keen and ready for further discussions with protesting farmers," Tomar said in a press conference in Delhi.

Farmer unions said on Wednesday they would intensify their protests by blocking highways linking Delhi and blockading railway tracks.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders for almost two weeks seeking repeal of the new laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

Tomar said it was not proper of unions to announce more protests when they were in talks with the government.

"We gave our proposals to farmers after meeting them and therefore we urge them to consider those. If they want to discuss those proposals also, we are ready for that too," he said.

When asked whether the government would consider a new bill on the MSP system, the minister said the new laws do not impact the MSP system and that will continue.

"We kept waiting for suggestions from farmers' leaders to address their concerns, but they are stuck on the repeal of laws," he said, while virtually ruling out conceding to the key demand with which thousands of farmers are protesting.

"We are concerned about the farmers protesting in cold weather and during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Farmers' unions should consider the government's proposal at the earliest and then we can mutually decide on the next meeting if required," the minister said.

The government had on Wednesday proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing (MSP) regime for procurement will continue.

In the proposal, sent by the Agriculture Ministry, the said an amendment can be made wherein state governments can register the traders operating outside mandis. States can also impose tax and cess as they used in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) on private mandis set up outside the regular

On concerns that farmers may be duped as anyone having just a pan card is allowed to trade outside APMC mandis, the government said the states can be given the power to register such traders and make rules keeping in mind the local situation of farmers.

On Constitutional validity of farm laws, the ministers said it has the power under Entry 33 of the Concurrent List to pass laws on contract farming and intra- and inter-state trade, and prohibit states from imposing fees/cess outside APMC areas. It had followed legal provisions while enacting the laws and earlier for bringing ordinances, the ministers said.