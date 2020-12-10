Central bank's proposals on dividend payouts weigh on state-owned NBFCs

Shares of state-owned REC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), and (MMFS) fell some three per cent each on Thursday, reacting to the central bank's proposal to cap payouts by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed that the payouts from next financial year will depend upon factors such as capital adequacy, non-performing asset (NPA) ratio and leverage ratio.

“Among the listed NBFCs, we expect and to react negatively to the new rules as both the entities have a historic payout of 45 per cent. As per new norms, they will be eligible for a 25 per cent payout. Being high-dividend-yielding had been one of the arguments in favor of these entities, which will be negatively affected by the new rules,” said Emkay analysts Jignesh Shial, Anand Dama and Parth Sanghvi in a note.

Analysts said LIC Housing and MMFS fail to meet the proposed eligibility criteria for paying dividends. “LIC Housing Finance, which has been struggling with lower capital adequacy for the last couple of years, fails to attain the first benchmark of minimum 15 per cent capital adequacy.

However, as per an exception provided by the RBI, the company could pay dividends if it raises capital during the current year. Similarly, MMFS fails to comply with net NPA norms (4.7 per cent as on Sep 20 against required 4 per cent), however, stronger recoveries during H2FY21 can allow the company to utilize this exception,” it said.

Analysts said most large were better placed to meet the proposed norms. have seen significant regulatory tightening since the IL&FS crisis in 2018.

“ has proposed to tighten regulations for NBFCs post the IL&FS crises. The regulator introduced LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) guidelines in the past year, capped HFC (housing finance company) leverage and has now prescribed dividend caps. will likely tighten regulations for large NBFCs further. A ‘scale-based regulatory approach linked to the systemic risk contribution of NBFCs’ will be proposed in the next one month,” said a note by Kotak Institutional Equities.