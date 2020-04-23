Govt says rise in Covid-19 cases linear, not exponential; wants more tests

The increase in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases is "more or less linear, not exponential", said the government on Thursday, as it acknowledged that the country needed to do more tests.

"During the 30 days of lockdown, we have been able to cut transmission, minimise spread and increase the doubling days of COVID-19. We have been able to consistently ramp up our testing and utilise our time preparing for the future in case the virus spreads further," said environment secretary C K Mishra, who is leading Empowered Group 2, a government committee coordinating availability of hospitals and related facilities.

India had done nearly 15,000 tests for on March 23, and more than 500,000 by April 22--which is about "33 times in 30 days", said Mishra, according to news agency PTI.

“Things have remained in control--testing is the most crucial tool and we are conscious this is not enough but we are ramping up testing significantly in the coming days,” Mishra said.

tests increased 24 times post while the positive cases increased by 16 times, according to health ministry. India had 21,700 cases on Thursday and 686 deaths from the disease. Balram Bhargava, director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was asked if India will reach a peak number of cases by May 3, the last day of the





“It is difficult to say...But we are in a very stable formation...We may have managed to flatten the curve,” said Bhargava.

There was a huge spike in coronavirus patients in the UK, US and Italy after each reported a 400th confirmed case. India managed to stay on a linear curve, according to comparison done by the ICMR and the health ministry. South Korea has done better in managing the disease, Mishra said.



These countries, Mishra said also reached 5 lakh tests at a much higher incidence of positive cases compared to India. For instance, the US did half million tests on March 26 when 80,000 cases were found positive; Italy reached that benchmark on 31st march with 1 lakh positive cases. “In India we had conducted half a million tests by April 22 with over 20,000 positive cases,” Mishra said.

He also said that the had been utilised to create capacity in hospitals and prepare for higher projections. Since last month there has been a 3.5 times increase in the total availability of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and 3.6 times increase in isolation beds availability in the country.