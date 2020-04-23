PM Modi, Sitharaman to meet on Friday to finalise second stimulus package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will again meet on Friday to finalise a second for industry, the poor and An announcement is expected within the next 24-48 hours.



Friday's meeting follows a wide range of deliberations held within the government and with eminent experts. However, there may not be a ‘big-bang’ and the government thinking is to go for smaller, targeted announcements.



On Wednesday, Senior PMO officials had a videoconference with officials from the finance ministry, Niti Aayog, members of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and independent experts.



Those who are learnt to have participated in the meeting included former RBI governor Urjit Patel, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Chairman Bibek Debroy, Member Sajjid Chenoy, 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh and director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy Rathin Roy.





From the government’s side, those who attended included Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar, Amitabh Kant and Ratan Watal, and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.



“We have got a lot of feedback from states, industry bodies, from the ground and other stakeholders. There have been wide-ranging deliberations,” said a senior official.



The upcoming package will again be aimed at the urban and rural poor, including migrant labourers stuck away from their homes, disadvantaged sections of society, micro small and medium enterprises, and some of the worst affected sectors.

For the industry, the aim will be to provide easier and cheaper access to credit, and could also mean the Centre pumping in more money into the credit guarantee fund trust for the small and medium industries.



The measures that are being finalised could include easier access to credit for MSMEs and further cash and food transfers. There is a proposal for another hike in NREGA payments, and disbursals under the PM-KISAN scheme could be further expedited.



The upcoming package could be roughly similar in size to the Rs 1.7 trillion-package announced by Sitharaman in late-March. That package was around 0.8 per cent of GDP, much smaller compared to most other G-20 nations. The United States’ was pegged at 11 per cent of GDP, that of Australia was at 9.7 per cent, Brazil was at 3.5 per cent, as per data portal Statista.



Indian industries bodies like Assocham and FICCI have been asking for big bang packages, ranging from Rs 9 trillion to Rs 23 trillion.



Last week, the government allowed economic and industrial activity to resume in rural areas, where harvesting season for Rabi crops has already begun. This has been done primarily with the intention of “rural and agricultural development and job creation”.



Prohibition will not be entirely lifted in commercial and manufacturing but production units in rural areas, industrial estates, and export zones can reopen if workers stay on their premises or nearby.