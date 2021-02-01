Govt uses IT Act to get Twitter to block accounts tweeting on farmers' stir

India on Monday blocked a few hundred accounts on its platform, most of whom were tweeting about the ongoing farmer agitation, after it received a legal request from the government to do so.

The accounts, it is learnt, were taken down after a request to take them down under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

“Many countries have laws that may apply to Tweets and/or account content. In our continuing effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement further added that when Twitter receives requests to withhold content, it notifies the affected account holders, unless prohibited from doing so, such as if we receiving a court order under seal.

According to sources, a legal request was sent by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for the withholding of accounts earlier in the day.





A Twitter trend, “ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide” was said to be the cause of the blocking of the accounts. Essentially, any account tweeting or retweeting this hashtag was blocked.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi against recent farm laws, demanding a complete repeal.

According to sources, the content or hashtag did not violate Twitter’s terms of service, but the accounts were blocked in India because the request was sent under a provision of the law.

The accounts taken down include that of The Caravan, actor Sushant Singh, farmer organisation Kisan Ekta Morcha.

An “account withheld” message was shown to anyone trying to access these accounts, which Twitter said were “withheld in India in response to a legal demand”.

It was further learnt that a conversation between Twitter and MeitY was ongoing about restoring these accounts.