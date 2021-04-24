Govt waives off customs duty, health cess on oxygen-related equipment

The union government has decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of the following items related to Oxygen and Oxygen related equipment for a period of three months with immediate effect.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that there was an immediate need to augment the supply of medical grade oxygen as well as equipment required for patient care both at home and in hospitals.

During the meeting, it was also decided that basic customs duty on import of Covid vaccines be also exempted with immediate effect for a period of 3 months.

"Modi stressed that all ministries and departments need to work in synergy to increase availability of oxygen and medical supplies," the government said in an official statement.

Govt says the above decisions will boost availability of these items as well as make them cheaper. The PM directed the revenue department to ensure seamless and quick custom clearance of such equipment.

Accordingly, the Department of Revenue has nominated Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary, Customs, as the nodal officer for issues related to customs clearance for the above-mentioned items.