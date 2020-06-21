JUST IN
Yoga breathing exercise builds immunity amid coronavirus: PM Modi
Govt warns against phishing attacks from Sunday, using Covid-19 as bait

CERT-In has asked users to encrypt and protect their sensitive documents to avoid potential leakage

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The government on Sunday asked people to be alert against a massive phishing attack to steal personal data on the pretext of communications related to Covid-19. The attack could begin on Sunday. The instructions came after the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued an advisory in this regard.

In it's advisory, CERT-In said that the phishing attack campaign by "malicious actors" is expected to start from June 21, and the suspicious email could be ncov2019@gov.in.

In a phishing attack, entities dupe people into opening emails or text messages by making them click on a link leading to installation of malware, system freeze or revealing of sensitive information.

"The phishing campaign is expected to use malicious emails under the pretext of local authorities in charge of dispensing government-funded Covid-19 support initiatives. Such emails are designed to drive recipients towards fake websites where they are deceived into downloading malicious files or entering personal and financial information," CERT-In noted.

The attackers are expected to send malicious emails under the pretext of local authorities that are in charge of dispensing government-funded Covid-19 support initiatives.

First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 09:19 IST

