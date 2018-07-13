JUST IN
Business Standard

GRAPHIC: Stage set for revival of monsoon over North, shows IMD data

Till July 12, except for Central India, the monsoon was deficient in all other regions in varying degrees, shows IMD data

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

Rains, Monsoon, Floods
Representative Image

Two back-to-back low pressure areas over north Bay of Bengal are expected to revive the monsoon and cause widespread rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next one week, the IMD said on Thursday.

Thereafter, rains will continue over North-West, Central and East India. These should bring down the overall deficit, which as on July 12 stood at 8 per cent less than normal. The revival in rains should also aid in sowing of kharif crops, which has been less than last year so far mainly due to a mild break in monsoon in June.

graph
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 02:16 IST

