GRAPHIC: Stage set for revival of monsoon over North, shows IMD data

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon revival over weekend likely, but second-half rainfall may be muted
Monsoon covers whole country 17 days in advance, boost to kharif sowing
Early southwest monsoon rainfall in Mangalore an all-time record for May
Delay in Kharif sowing likely as monsoon might weaken over next one week
Monsoon 2018 forecast: Relief for farmers as IMD predicts normal rainfall
-
Two back-to-back low pressure areas over north Bay of Bengal are expected to revive the monsoon and cause widespread rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next one week, the IMD said on Thursday.
Thereafter, rains will continue over North-West, Central and East India. These should bring down the overall deficit, which as on July 12 stood at 8 per cent less than normal. The revival in rains should also aid in sowing of kharif crops, which has been less than last year so far mainly due to a mild break in monsoon in June.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU