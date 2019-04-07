GST 2.0: Changes needed to reform dispute mechanism and tackle profiteering

GST2.0 has entered the lexicon of the 2019 election manifesto. But, any effort to improve the indirect tax regime has to deal with two key pain points faced by businesses — the dispute settlement mechanism and the anti-profiteering measures. A mix of legislative changes and structural reforms are what experts prescribe to deal with these two issues.

Consider this: Determination of the place of supply of goods and services is one of the most contentious issues under the GST law. However, it does not take precedence in the advance ruling dispute settlement mechanism. A recent ...