Gudi Padwa 2023: History, significance, celebration of Marathi New Year

In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa, also known as ‘Samvatsara Padvo’ is the first day of the . The gets its name from two words: "Gudi," which means a Hindu Lord Brahma flag or emblem, and "Padwa," which means the first day of the moon's phase. The festival also marks the beginning of the harvest season. This is celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement in Maharashtra. The first day of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival also lies on the 2023.

The Konkani and Hindu communities celebrate the . According to the lunisolar Calendar, spring also marks the beginning of the and is followed by the Marathis and Konkanis.

2023: History and Importance

On the day of Gudi Padwa, it is believed that in Hindu mythology, the Lord Brahma established days, weeks, months, and years and created the universe. Some also consider it a day when Ruler Shalivahana celebrated his triumph and individuals lifted the flag on his return to Paithan. Gudi is generally regarded as a sign of good triumphing over evil. A Kalash, a symbol of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, completes the Gudi Padwa's celebration arrangement.

Gudi Padwa 2023: Celebration

On the day of the Gudi Padwa, Marathis make Gudi by wrapping a piece of fresh cloth around a bamboo stick that is about 5 feet long and covering it with sugar candy garland and neem leaves. The stick is then positioned in a silver or bronze pot.

On this day, people wake up early and put beautiful Gudi and rangoli designs on their homes. Marathis celebrate their new year by worshiping Gudi and traveling to Shrikhand for Puran Poli with loved ones.