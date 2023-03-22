Gudi Padwa 2023: History, significance, celebration of Marathi New Year

-
In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa, also known as ‘Samvatsara Padvo’ is the first day of the New Year. The Marathi New Year gets its name from two words: "Gudi," which means a Hindu Lord Brahma flag or emblem, and "Padwa," which means the first day of the moon's phase. The festival also marks the beginning of the harvest season. This is celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement in Maharashtra. The first day of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival also lies on the Gudi Padwa 2023.
The Konkani and Marathi Hindu communities celebrate the Gudi Padwa. According to the lunisolar Calendar, spring also marks the beginning of the New Year and is followed by the Marathis and Konkanis.
Gudi Padwa 2023: History and Importance
On the day of Gudi Padwa, it is believed that in Hindu mythology, the Lord Brahma established days, weeks, months, and years and created the universe. Some also consider it a day when Ruler Shalivahana celebrated his triumph and individuals lifted the flag on his return to Paithan. Gudi is generally regarded as a sign of good triumphing over evil. A Kalash, a symbol of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, completes the Gudi Padwa's celebration arrangement.
Gudi Padwa 2023: Celebration
On the day of the Gudi Padwa, Marathis make Gudi by wrapping a piece of fresh cloth around a bamboo stick that is about 5 feet long and covering it with sugar candy garland and neem leaves. The stick is then positioned in a silver or bronze pot.
On this day, people wake up early and put beautiful Gudi and rangoli designs on their homes. Marathis celebrate their new year by worshiping Gudi and traveling to Shrikhand for Puran Poli with loved ones.
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 12:05 IST
