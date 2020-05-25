Domestic air travel, international arrivals: Check guideline details here

Domestic passenger flights are scheduled to resume from Monday, after a hiatus of two months - ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued new guidelines for both domestic travel and international arrivals.

The Indian Railways has also listed 100 pairs of trains, like Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express, that will operate from June 1.





The guidelines include installing the Aarogya Setu app on the passenger's mobile devices, mandatory thermal check-ups at the entry and exit points of all the airports, railway stations and bus terminals, and ensuring the availability of soaps and sanitizers everywhere.

International/ Domestic travel:

For international travel, before boarding, all travellers should give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days - 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. Home quarantining of passengers will be permitted for 14 days, in exceptional cases.

For domestic travel, all asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they will self-monitor their health for 14 days, and inform the authorities if they develop any symptoms.

Dos and Don'ts will be provided along with tickets to the travelers by the agencies concerned.

Use of the Arogya Setu app made mandatory, while only asymptomatic travelers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening. The screening is also made mandatory at the exit points.

Everyone will have to sign a self-declaration form about his/her health, a copy of which will be given to Health and Immigration officials present at the airport/ seaport/ Iandport.

Precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection should be carried out at the airports and the flights, all possible measures to ensure social distancing to be ensured.

Wearing of masks, environmental/ respiratory/ hand hygiene should be observed by everyone.

For domestic and international travel, passengers showing mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate and tested as per ICMR protocol.



If tested positive, they will continue in Covid Care Centre and will be managed as per clinical protocol. If negative, the passenger may be allowed to go home, isolate him/herself and self-monitor his/her health for further 7 days.



While in home isolation, if any symptoms develop the passengers should inform the district surveillance officer or call the state/ call center at 1075.

"States can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment, in case any domestic or international traveller shows symptoms of Covid-19," the guidelines added.