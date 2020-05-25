Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 138,536 cases; global tally nears 5.5 mn
Coronavirus update: India has overtaken Iran to become 10th worst affected country. Globally, there are 5,497,998 Covid-19 cases. Stay tuned with Business Standard for LIVE updates on Covid-19 cases
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | epidemic
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus India updates: India has witnessed its biggest single-day spike, with 7,113 positive coronavirus cases being added and 156 more deaths being reported in the past 24 hours. These take the country's total number of Covid-19 cases to 138,536 and deaths to 4,024, according to data compiled by Worldometer. India has enetered the list of 10 most affected countries globally by overtaking Iran n total cases. Maharashtra, the most affected state, has added more than 2,000 cases on each of the past seven days.
On Sunday, the highest daily increase in total cases in percentage terms was reported by Dadra & Nagar Haveli (100%), Uttarakhand (59%), Assam (27%), Chhattisgarh (24%), Jharkhand (14%), and Karnataka (12%). Also, Sikkim reported its first Covid-19 case.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 5,497,998 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 346,685, according to Worldometer.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
or reload the browser
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh