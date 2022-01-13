Gujarat: 11 more people test positive for Covid at IIM-A; tally reaches 81

-
Eleven more people at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad have tested positive for coronavirus, raising the infection tally at the leading business school to 81 in the last two weeks, the IIMA said on Thursday.
Out of the 98 people who were tested on Tuesday by health teams, the reports of 11 came out positive for the coronavirus, the institute said in a release.
A total of 81 people, including these 11, have been found infected with the coronavirus from December 31, 2021 to January 11, 2022, as per the IIMA's dashboard.
These include students, faculty members, employees, contractual staff, community members and others, it said.
"All those who have tested positive at the IIMA are on the road to recovery with no serious cases. Presently, about 95 per cent are asymptomatic and 5 per cent of those who are symptomatic have no symptoms after 3-4 days of medical care," the IIMA said in a statement.
Among the 81 found infected since December-end, 67 cases are still active, including 34 students, six faculty members and 27 others, as per the institute's COVID-19 dashboard.
Since September 2020, a total of 543 people, including 214 students, at the IIMA have tested positive for coronavirus and out of them, 476 have recovered, it said.
