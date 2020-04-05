Gujarat: 14 new Covid-19 cases, 10 linked to Nizamuddin; tally jumps to 122

The number of cases in Gujarat has jumped to 122 with 14 new patients being reported from the state, an official said on Sunday.

Out of the 14 new cases, 10 have a direct or indirect link to the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the total cases in the state, 72 are of local transmission, 33 patients have foreign travel history and 17 have inter-state travel history, she said.

So far, 17 patients have been discharged after recovery, she said.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 26 new cases; state tally at 661 now

Gujarat firm makes low cost ventilators in 10 days

As the world is facing shortage of medical equipment to fight the coronavirus, a Rajkot-based company has developed low cost ventilators in just 10 days and will deliver 1,000 of these machines to the Gujarat government-run hospitals in next few days.

The ventilator, developed by a private company, was tested at a medical lab of the Ahmedabad civil hospital and given an approval on Friday night, an official said.

"When we have skills and big industries here, the Gujarat government decided to use it. Rajkot is considered as an engineering hub. Small scale industries of Rajkot supply engineering parts to NASA, ISRO, Railways and for defence production, Rupani said.