Gujarat businessman shot dead in US, Vadodara-based family in shock

A man from Vadodara settled in the US was shot dead allegedly by an African-American man near his gas station-cum-store in Atlanta in the state of Georgia, his family members said here today.

Harikrishna alias Harish Mistry (51), the owner of a gas station-cum-store, was shot at three times on Saturday last.

"Harish uncle was leaving his store when the attack took place. He was shot at three times by an African-American man near his store on Saturday evening. Our relatives have said the man who shot our uncle used to work at his store," claimed Summed Mistry, the deceased's nephew.

"We learnt about the incident after receiving a call yesterday from his wife Sheetalben," the nephew added.

Harish is survived by wife Sheetal and children Nancy (19) and Nayan (4). His two sisters are also settled in the US.

Summed Mistry said the deceased's elder brother, Nandkumar, collapsed on hearing the news.

"Nandkumar Mistry had helped him migrate to the US 20 years ago. Harish uncle had studied up to the 12th standard and desired to settle down in the US," he said.

Harish had visited Vadodara in January last and spent several days with Nandkumar's family, he informed.

Family members said Mistry's last rites would take place in the US once postmortem and other formalities were completed.