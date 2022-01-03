Gujarat records 16 new infections of Omicron variant; tally 152

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat reports four new cases of Omicron variant; tally rises to 11
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 19,682 new cases, 152 deaths in last 24 hrs
Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle
Gujarat sees 177 Covid-19 cases, tally now 829,359; no Omicron case
-
Gujarat on Monday reported 16 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such cases to 152, the state health department said.
The number of Omicron recoveries remained unchanged at 85.
Only one of these 16 patients was without travel history, it said.
Ahmedabad city reported seven cases of the new coronavirus variant, raising the tally to 57, the department said in a release.
Among other districts, Vadodara, Anand and Jamnagar each reported two new Omicron cases. Kutch, Kheda and Surat each added one Omicron case, it said.
Omicron cases have been reported from 15 out of 33 Gujarat districts so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU